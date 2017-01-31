shooting with my new camera
It has been awhile since I had shot myself outdoors. I used to be a stickler for having an outfit post every week, but with my new job over the last year (more on that one day), and a desire to just chill out once in awhile, I decided I would do what I could when I felt inspired and stop beating myself up when things didn’t work out as planned. So, I don’t post near as much as I used to here, but I do post to instagram most days since it feels easier, less exhausting and more immediate/raw. Anywaysssss, all this to say, Zach bought me a new camera for Christmas, Nikon D5500, to be exact, and it wasn’t until last week that I even brought it outside to shoot myself for outfit photos.
I’m still getting used to its new features (touch screen and wifi, weeeooo!) and I am now using an app on my phone to connect to my camera and help me shoot my self portraits. It’s not the greatest app and definitely has flaws, but once I get really comfortable with it, I think it’s going to be a great help, it already has been tbh. I used to miss focus a lot when I was shooting myself. It just was never quite there. You don’t know (or maybe you do) how hard it is to focus a camera when there is no subject to focus on other than a purse. Being able to tap on myself on my phone screen to focus has been exponentially helpful. Much of my time was wasted on focusing and missing and refocusing and so on, so I’m hoping with the time saved on that it will feel less daunting to shoot my images, especially on colder days when I want to just get in and out (out and in, in this case), as they say.
How are ya’ll doing? I gained a lot of new followers over the last couple weeks, so hello to all you new friends! Thanks for following! Please do comment letting me know about yourself. I love getting to know my readers ❤
23 thoughts on “Go Go Gadget”
Hi ! I’m following you on instagram for a while and I’m just crazy about your style ! I really really like all your outfits inspired by vintage style. Your dog is so cute and all your photos so beautiful !
So I came here and discovered your blog. It’s very nice ! I follow a lot of French bloggers, you’re the first foreign one. I’m happy I can understand quite easily all your articles. (excuse my English, as you understood I’m French and only 15)
Well, I really like your work !
Congrats, glitters and love ⭐
See u soon
Oh my! Thank you so much. What an absolutely sweet comment. I am so happy you have added me to your list of bloggers, and so glad you are not having too much trouble reading in english.
I took french in school until I was around 16. I should be better at french, but I have lost alot of it over the years. I’m sure if I had to put it into practise again it would come back to me though.
Merci ma belle! xx
Looooove the neutral colors and the general tone of these photos. And I applaud you for taking self portraits ’cause man are they HARD. You seem to have it down though. 😉
http://www.wonderlandsam.com
Hi Sam!! and thank you ❤ Trust me, it's been a process. I've been shooting my own images for several years now, so I've put in a lot of work in getting them to be half decent looking.
These photos are really nice. That app sounds like a great idea! I usually get someone to take photos for me, as I agree- it is so hard to focus on your own.
Thank you! It’s definitely easier to have someone else take photos. But I really like having total control over my blog, so shooting mostly everything myself makes sense for me. Plus I love photography, so it’s really helped me improve ❤
Everything about this post is so unbelievably beautiful, the photos, the colours, the outfits, EVERYTHING! ❤
Oh goodness! Thank you so much ❤ you are so sweet!
I love your style 💕 the photos are gorgeous
https://oflashesandleith.wordpress.com
thank you so much <2
love your outfit! photos are too cute 🙂 xx
thank you so much darling ❤
Love your outfit baby!!
❤
Thank you darling!
Hi there 🙂 I started following your blog not too long ago, so hello to you too! I just wanted to say, though, that you absolutely rock your style. It is fantastic! And congrats on the new camera. I cannot wait to see more photo-fun in the days to come! 🙂
oh thank you so much for following along! happy to have you! you are so sweet ❤
Love your photos! I just recently started a blog because I got a new camera myself for christmas! Nikon D5200, and I’m totally just learning but your blog is really inspiring!
thank you so much!! oh how fun! I’m a big Nikon fan, been using Nikon since I started this blog pretty much. I taught myself pretty much everything, so I’m sure you can too. ❤
Hey! I think I found you through the wordpress reader but I can’t remember… anyways your blog is really cute. I love everything about this outfit! I just started my own blog about my journey through chronic Lyme disease, so looking for inspiration everywhere! Also kudos to you for photographing yourself – that’s impressive! Xo
Welcome!! thank you so much and thanks for reading. Lyme disease! Oh goodness, so sorry to hear that, but very interested to read about it. i dont know much about it, so I think it’s a great thing to talk about as I’m sure there are lots of people who can relate or would like to know more. ❤
You’re so pretty!
aww thank you so much!
What is the app that you use to connect your camera to your phone? Also, how do you get over setting up a camera and posing out in public, because I have serious respect for anyone that can do that!
Also this outfit is absolutely adorable, and congratulations on your new camera!
-Mackenzie
http://www.kenzywho.com
